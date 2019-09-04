Winnie Harlow And Kim Kardashian Twin In Sheer Bodysuits In Racy New Photos

Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow joined forces for a new makeup line, and the much-anticipated promo photos did not disappoint.

The two major babes posted the new pics on their respective Instagram pages, turning up the heat on social media instantly. Winnie revealed she was “super excited” to unveil the collection, thanking Kim for “allowing me to be free in my creativity,” adding “Thank you for calling me and asking my opinion on everything to do with this collaboration!”

One of the snaps showed the Sports Illustrated model and the KKW Beauty founder posing in matching black sheer bodysuits, which allowed them to put their incredible figures on full display. While Winnie’s bodysuit was full-length, Kim flaunted her toned legs by wearing a short one. They both sat down facing each other, with their legs intertwined and their faces resting together.

The two ladies gave the camera a super sultry glance, and rocked sleek ponytails. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rested her left arm on her pal’s shoulder, and Winnie had her arms around Kim’s torso. They donned full-on glam, using products from their new line, which includes a “12-pan Eyeshadow Palette, a Highlighter Duo and 3 Glosses,” according to the caption.

In yet another snap from the shoot, they are both laying down in the same revealing ensembles, as they look up to the camera. The two gorgeous ladies have been close friends for a while, and Winnie commented on Kim’s Instagram post, writing, “Love you Kimmie. thank you, this collab means the world to me!!!” The latter then also showered Winnie with love on her Insta page, saying, “I can’t wait for everyone to try this collection. They will love it! I couldn’t have had a better partner! Love you.”

Their fans also seemed to love the duo’s new endeavor — Winnie’s post about the collection racked up almost half a million likes and over 2,000 comments, while Kim’s garnered around 2.5 million likes and almost 12,000 comments.

They received praise from their followers, both famous and non-famous alike. Some A-list celebrities who took to the comment section on their social media pages to show their approval included members of the KarJenner clan, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, celebrity makeup artist Ash Kholm, Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori, model Jourdan Dunn, and plus-size icon Ashley Graham, among others.

This new KKW Beauty line comes after Kim dropped a fragrance collection in partnership with her sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as her new shapewear brand, SKIMS.