Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Coming In Fall Regardless Of Public Support, Says House Democrat John Yarmuth

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a recent Monmouth University poll suggests that — despite his low approval ratings — the majority of Americans do not support impeaching and removing the Donald Trump from office. Regardless, The Oregonian reports that Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is aggressively moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.

“I would bet that before mid-October, there will be actual articles of impeachment drafted by the committee,” said Rep. John Yarmuth in an interview with Politico. “I don’t think there’s much doubt about that. I think Jerry’s committed to doing that, and I think a significant majority of the committee is there.”

According to Yarmuth, who supports impeachment, the public is not really in touch with what’s happening behind closed doors in Congress. He added the actions of House Democrats have been hard to read as they are toeing the line between impeachment and congressional investigations.

“I don’t think the public is really… clear about what’s going on. Whether that’s an intentional strategy or not, I don’t know. But I think that’s clearly the case.”

Rep. Don Beyer, who also supports impeachment, echoed Yarmuth and claims that Nadler and other members of the House Judiciary Committee will begin drafting articles of impeachment once they return from recess.

“I’m sure there will be people — the Al Green group writ large — who want the articles of impeachment by Sept. 15,” he said, referring to Green’s previous push for votes on impeachment.

Donald Trump's impeachment will happen this fall, House Democrat says: 'I don't think there's much doubt about that'

Despite support from some Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been outspoken about holding off on impeachment proceedings, suggesting that the public isn’t ready for the process. Independent and former Republican Justin Amash criticized Pelosi for her delay of impeachment and suggested that she is doing so because she wants to stay in power — not “doing what’s right.”

Per Vox, Amash also attacked Congress in general for failing to change the system and showing no desire to do so. He claims that instead of working to discover outcomes via debates and tough votes, party leaders instead “dictate” how each should party should vote as a whole, leading to a broken partisan system.

Others, such as Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, support Trump’s impeachment but acknowledge the risk it poses for congresspeople such as her, who may not get reelected due to support for the controversial process. But even with such danger, Politico reports that Porter said that she wants to make the “right” decision. She made the comments at an Orange County, California town hall and received applause when she expressed her support for impeachment.