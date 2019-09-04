Georgia Fowler Flaunts Insane Curves And Cleavage In Plunging White Jumpsuit

Georgia Fowler was one of the many models that hit up Burning Man Festival last week, and she was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

On Wednesday, September 3, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the event in the desert that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The camera was positioned at some distance away from the 27-year-old to capture every inch of her famous figure as she strutted across the sand with the cloudless blue sky behind her and her incredible curves on full display.

The beauty looked nothing short of flawless in an all-white jumpsuit that was covered in jewels and clung tight to her curves in all of the right ways. Its top half featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to Georgia’s navel, and hardly appeared able to contain her voluptuous assets. The design left the beauty’s decolletage completely exposed, as well as an ample amount of cleavage to give it a seriously risque element that her 972,000 followers were hardly offended by. Meanwhile, the lower half of the jumpsuit resembled a pair of leggings that provided the perfect silhouette of Georgia’s curvaceous lower half. The skintight fabric provided the perfect outline of the babe’s curvy booty and long, toned legs, while also highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

Georgia completed her look with a pair of chunky white boots that almost resembled the footwear of an astronaut, and wore a pair of sleek, orange sunglasses over her eyes for a pop of color. Her short, brunette tresses were tied back behind her head, lightly blowing in the breeze, and she sported a minimal makeup look to make her striking features and natural beauty pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the sexy display on Georgia’s Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the Burning Man snap has already racked up well over 7,000 likes, and dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look UNREAL!” one person wrote, while another simply said that Georgia was “gorgeous.”

A third fan was nearly rendered speechless, simply commented “whoa” under the snap, accompanied with the heart-eyed emoji.

Georgia is hardly a stranger to showing off her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed showed the babe putting on a leggy display in a slinky pink dress with a dangerously high leg slit that clung to her figure in all the right ways and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.