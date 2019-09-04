‘Queer Eye’ Fans Can’t Handle Antoni Porowski’s Shirtless Picture

Fans were floored by Antoni's latest Instagram post.

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski seems to be living his best life. The television personality posted a provocative photo for his 3.9 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Antoni posed shirtless while standing in a pool. He showed off his incredible abs and bulging biceps. The chef also wore a gold necklace and black bottoms. His wet hair was slick, giving the look added sex appeal.

Antoni’s Queer Eye co-star Tan France was quick to share his feelings about the sexy snap.

“THIS IS NOT OKAY,” wrote the stylist.

The comment has racked up more than 2,300 likes.

Fans of the food and wine expert seemed to be a bit overwhelmed by the post.

“I can’t deal,” wrote a fan.

“FOR F***S SAKE,” commented another.

“Just crashed my car,” said a different follower.

“We’ve been blessed,” added a commenter.

“I can’t. I’m drooling,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite with more than 210,000 likes.

The Netflix star recently made headlines for his flirtation with fellow fab five member, Jonathan Van Ness. According to People magazine, romance rumors circulated in July after Antoni posted a picture of the pair locking lips on Instagram.

“I guess America’s birthday’s our anniversary, babe,” read the caption.

Many Queer Eye fans, however, had a feeling that the friends were just joking around.

“Why they gotta be messing with people like this,” questioned a follower.

Jonathan and Antoni put the rumors to rest during an August episode of Strahan and Sara, reported People magazine.

“There have been a little social media tea that’s been going on,” said co-host Keke Palmer, regarding the speculation that the co-stars were more than just friends. “So what’s the tea, love?”

“We have way too much free time on our hands sometimes, honestly,” quipped Antoni.

Castmate Karamo Brown teased the friends and insisted that there is still a possibility they’ll end up dating.

“I’m just gonna say, where there is smoke, there is fire,” asserted Karamo, causing the audience to cheer and Antoni to roll his eyes.

Despite the rumors, the restaurateur appears to be single. In August, Antoni split with his boyfriend, Flipping Out, alum Trace Lehnhoff, revealed E! News.

“The relationship ran its course,” said a source to the publication. “Things just didn’t work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work.”

To see more of Antoni, be sure to watch Season 4 of Queer Eye on Netflix.