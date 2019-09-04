‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘RHOBH’

Is he glad to see her leave?

James Kennedy was relieved to find out that Lisa Vanderpump was leaving her longtime role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because he feels as though the situation was “toxic” for her.

While speaking to Hollywood Life at the #Vanderpupcation event at Skybar at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star said that he was happy to see Vanderpump moving on to other things. However, he didn’t talk to her about the decision to walk away from the Los Angeles-based series after nine seasons.

“For me it’s hard to notice those things because when she’s around me it’s really mainly my thing, that we are talking about not necessarily her thing,” he explained.

According to Kennedy, he’s like a child to Vanderpump and has long been the best friend of her adopted son, Max Vanderpump, who has been seen from time to time on both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m like I’m a literal kid to her. I’m Max’s best friend still, she looks at me different. But yes, I think a weight must have been lifted, it was a toxic environment for her and she doesn’t deserve any of that,” Kennedy explained.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley in which her co-stars was accused of abandoning an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs in 2018. Although Vanderpump denied doing so, the controversy continued throughout the show’s latest season. In the end, Vanderpump opted against attending the reunion and quit the show just before filming was set to take place.

Following nearly three years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump, who owns four restaurants in Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas, was given her own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood.

In July, after revealing that a number of new cast members had been added to Vanderpump Rules for its upcoming eighth season, Hollywood Life told readers that Vanderpump wouldn’t be seen on the new episodes as much as she has in past years.

“She’s been filming a lot less, mainly because she’s so busy with Vanderpump Vegas and Vanderpump Dogs. Plus, she really wants to open a new restaurant or have a plan in place this year,” the insider added.

Kennedy, Vanderpump, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.