Rita Ora Poses In Just A Robe, Shows Off Cleavage

Rita Ora attended the GQ Awards last night in London and has treated her followers to some behind the scenes photos of her getting ready.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared eight images in black and white which see her getting her hair and makeup done before the big event. The blonde beauty is wearing nothing but a white robe which is wrapped around her breasts, showing off her cleavage but covering everything else. The set of photos are either candid shots of her smiling and laughing or her in the moment of getting ready.

Within a matter of hours, the photos racked up over 242,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“The best Kosovan girl,” one user wrote.

“Will u marry me,” another shared.

“You are BEYOND beautiful!!” a third mentioned.

“Happiest and cutest smile ever,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Do you ever take a bad pic?” a fifth follower questioned.

On the red carpet, the “Body on Me” songstress wore a revealing skimpy outfit which left very little to the imagination. In what appeared to be a lingerie set, the see-through number displayed her underwear and stockings as well as her breasts as she posed in just a low-cut bra. Ora kept her hair natural and wavy looking while matching the ensemble with black stilettos.

She was pictured with Scottish actor Richard McFadden, who is most known for his roles in fantasy drama Game of Thrones and box office smash Rocketman. She presented him with the Most Stylish Man of the Year prize, per Evening Standard.

Rita’s music career started to build momentum in 2012 after the release of her collaboration with DJ Fresh, “Hot Right Now.”

So far. she has released two studio albums — Ora and Phoenix — and holds the record for the most top 10 singles in the U.K. by a British female solo artist, according to Official Charts. To date, she has had four chart-topping singles in her home country.

Last year, she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Dance Video for “Lonely Together” with Avicii, which People noted.

Earlier this year, she embarked on a world tour to support Phoenix and updated fans on Instagram with the many different looks she served.

She also starred in the big screen movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu as Dr. Ann Laurent, which was a huge box office success, grossing over $431 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

To keep up with Rita Ora, follow her Instagram account.