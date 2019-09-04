Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Drops Jaws In Strappy Black Lingerie

Danielle Knudson is dropping jaws on her Instagram account yet again.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Canadian bombshell wowed her thousands of followers on the social media platform with one of her sexiest snaps yet. The 30-year-old was posed up against a blank white wall with a large spotlight out of the frame casting the shadow of her flawless figure on the empty canvas behind her — but the background of the snap was hardly what was noticed by the babe’s 486,000 followers.

Instead, the audience was captivated by Danielle’s sculpted body, which she showed off in a set of barley-there black lingerie that left little to the imagination. The sizzling ensemble consisted of a skimpy black bra with a lace overlay to give it a flirty vibe. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight, but a set of thick black straps outline the model’s bosom made sure the exposed area did not go unnoticed.

The lower half of Danielle’s ensemble matched the same black lace design of the top, and provided an even more risque look at the stunner’s famous curves. Her matching panties covered only what was necessary, leaving her toned legs and outline of her peachy derriere very much exposed. Another thick, black strap ran low across the beauty’s waist, creating a small cutout design along her pelvis and accentuating her chiseled abs and slender frame.

For a bit of edge, the blonde babe wore a classic black leather jacket over her shoulder and, to the delight of her fans, it hardly fell in the way of covering up her insane physique. Her blonde hair fell messily around her face and appeared to be blowing around in the wind — likely from a fan positioned out of the frame — and she sported a gorgeous face of makeup that consisted of a dusting of blush and highlighter, glossy lip, and light smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

Fans heaped praise on Danielle’s latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the sizzling shot has racked up over 8,000 likes within just six hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“So sexy and beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called Danielle a “Goddess.”

Loading...

“Your body is incredible,” commented a third.

Danielle is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent snap saw the model lounging poolside in a tight white swimsuit that clung to her curves in all the right ways, sending her Instagram following absolutely wild.