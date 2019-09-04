Kendall Jenner Flaunts Insanely Long Legs In Thigh-High Boots For New Instagram Video

Kendall Jenner has shared a new video from her campaign for Stuart Weitzman and it’s fiery hot. In the video, the highest-paid fashion model in the world is wearing sexy thigh-high boots from the brand, flaunting her enviably long legs. The clip also shows that Jenner can pull off some dance choreography, with each move giving everyone watching a great view of the boots.

According to the caption, Kendall is wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Lesley boot. It retails for $795 on the brand’s website. According to its product description, the boot is made from stretch suede and features, a block heel,

a pointed toe and a tie detail at the back that’s adjustable. The design is actually an updated version of the brand’s Landry booties and is an over-the-knee version of that style.

This isn’t the first time that Kendall has promoted the boots on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall posted a photo of herself wearing the Lesley boots in black and pulling off a very high fashion pose that showed off the design and her toned legs.

While a lot of the feedback on that post was positive, it did get some negative reviews. Kendall received critiques for what some called the “awkwardness” of the pose and others speculated that Photoshop had been involved in the creation of the image.

The post still got over 1,300,000 likes, however. There’s a similar post on Stuart Weitzman’s Instagram page in which she’s striking a pose that looks straight out of a yoga class. That post has just under 30,000 likes but the tone of the comments section seems a lot more positive.

“Literally just said YASSS at this photo,” one commenter wrote.

“Love your shoes and I love her,” another person added.

According to People Magazine, these dance-themed ads and videos are just the first part of a three-part campaign.

“It portrays the power and confidence women feel when they can effortlessly move and dance through their days with fluidity and ease in their SW boots,” the brand said of the shoes in a press statement.

As People notes, Kendall also modeled Stuart Weitzman spring footwear designs alongside Willow Smith, Yang Mi, and Jean Campbell. In those ads, all four ladies rocked nude-colored heels perfect for warmer temperatures.

While Kendall was featured in a group shot for the spring campaign, it looks like she’s the star of their fall campaign which is likely a testament to the weight of her influence on social media.