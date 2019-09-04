Andy Cohen Posts Adorable Photo Of Son Ben And Instagram Can’t Handle The Cuteness

The Bravo host posted an end-of-summer snap with his son perched on a vintage VW.

Andy Cohen’s son is stealing the show on Instagram—and he’s giving new meaning to the term “car seat.” The Bravo host, who welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via a surrogate nearly seven months ago, posted a sweet end-of-summer snap with his little boy to Instagram as they used a classic car as a prop.

In the photo, Cohen is dressed casually in a striped polo and red shorts and flip-flops, while his son sports a bright blue onesie as he sits perched atop a vintage Volkswagen Beetle. Cohen, who has his arm carefully paced around baby Ben in the pic, captioned the photo with his son’s name and the make of the VW “Bug.” Cohen also noted that the car belongs to his friend, TV producer Albert Bianchini. The photo is tagged in Wainscott, New York.

Fan and famous friends, including supermodel Naomi Campbell and Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd, took to the comments section to remark on the cuteness overload that occurred in the pic. Many fans wrote that Ben is the “cutest baby in the world” with his full head of hair.

“Omg cute on cute on cute!!!!!” wrote Cohen’s pal, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Omg! Ben, I can’t handle cuteness!!” added Vanderprump Rules veteran Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

You can see Cohen’s ridiculously adorable photo with his son Ben below.

Followers of Cohen’s Instagram account have watched the Bravo star document Ben’s milestones over the past seven months. Cohen has posted photos of his son at the beach, snuggling at home, and even in his crib for some tummy time. There’s also the occasional tub time snaps that feature Ben with adorable hooded towels on his head.

Cohen has never looked happier than he has since becoming a single dad, although he admits it is not an easy lifestyle.

Cohen’s life has done a major turnaround ever since he welcomed Ben in February. The Watch What Happens Live host told People that one of the biggest changes is all of “the gear” that is needed to go on an outing with a baby, and he admitted it sometimes leaves him feeling overwhelmed.

In addition, Cohen’s “party guy” past is indeed a thing of the past.

“Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o’clock,” he said.

Keep an eye on Cohen’s Instagram page for more photos of baby Ben, who by the way, has never had a bad hair day in his seven-month life.

Cohen is the host of Watch What Happens Live and hosts all of the reunion specials in the Real Housewives franchise.