‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Never-Before Seen Twist Revealed

Days Of Our Lives is promising fans that it will be “a fall that tops them all,” and the show is planning to deliver with a twist that has never been seen before on daytime television.

Soap Dirt reports that the new fall preview promises “romance, drama, and family heartbreak that is “all leading up to a twist never-before seen in daytime drama.” Of course, the twist is being kept under wraps, but sources are starting to spill spoilers, and it appears that DOOL will come hard at fans with a huge baby storyline and a time jump.

The baby storyline could be one like fans have never seen in Salem before. While it seems obvious that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will be pregnant, and she likely won’t know who the father is. Sarah’s slept with her estranged husband Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), his brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) in recent months, and it looks like she’ll have some baby daddy drama on her hands.

However, there are also a number of other young women in Salem who could become pregnant, including Haley Chen (Thia Megia), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and Lani Price (Sal Stowers). These women and their babies could easily become part of the plot as well.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

In addition, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is reportedly going to stop at nothing to get her man, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and that reportedly includes having her old pal Dr. Rolf (William Utay) cook up a scheme to ensure that she ends up with his child one way or another.

In the latest #DAYS, Kristen drops a bombshell on Brady!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/2mXS2IebEH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 27, 2019

Kristen is said to be plotting a huge baby swap, and it could include any and all new babies coming into Salem with some shocking pregnancies surprises. Perhaps multiple women will end up with the wrong babies and not know it.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben and Ciara team up to find evidence against Nicole.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/77oncpRxto — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2019

In addition, a rumored one-year time jump is speculated, and it could bring viewers past the duration of the pregnancies and right into the thick of the drama after the babies are born. The time hop would certainly be a first in daytime, as soaps often stretch out days and time periods, not speed them up.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi questions why Stefan saved her life.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/V9R6V8PWnY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2019

However, the outlet also claims that the entire situation could end up being one big dream sequence after it plays out. The soap has erased other storylines in similar ways, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

However, no matter what happens, Days of Our Lives fans are interested and they’ll be tuning in on the edge of their seats to find out how it all goes down over the next few months.