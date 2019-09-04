‘The View’ Stars Joy Behar & Meghan McCain Reportedly Looking For New Jobs

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they are reportedly looking for new jobs, but not because they are interested in leaving their seats at the Hot Topics table on The View. Rather, the odd couple of daytime feels they might be suited to take over a higher-profile gig, moderating the presidential debates in 2020.

“Normally, we disagree but it’s still a lot of good stuff coming up. I always thought they should have us moderate the debates,” stated McCain to Entertainment Tonight from the set of the New York City based-studio where the show is taped.

“Because you’re gonna get, first of all, we’re not going to BS anyone…We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that’s important,” McCain continued.

Behar agreed with her fellow co-host idea that they would be a great fit to moderate the debates but realized one important reason why they wouldn’t get hired for the job. Behar plainly stated, “They’re too scared of us.”

The twosome also addressed their “feud” of three years, one which has caused a lot of chatter about the status of their relationship both on and off camera as the staunch democrat and conservative battle head to head over today’s hottest topics.

Apparently there is no “feud.”

McCain and Behar said in the ET interview that of all the people on the show, they get along the best. McCain quipped that they always want to watch the news after a big debate and still talk about the issues once the show wraps for the day.

Until they get a crack at moderating the debates, which is on their wish list, McCain and Behar will have to contend with questioning the Democratic hopefuls looking to be nominated to represent their party against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Although they have had their fair share of democrats quizzed by the panel of women, which includes Behar, McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman, not many members of the Republican party appear on the series.

McCain alluded to the fact that the show is not always kind to those in the Republican party but did admit that no matter which party you represent, you should be able to sit down and be questioned on relevant issues from the panelists of The View.

Behar joked, “You can’t handle TheView, get off.”

McCain laughed, following up with the statement, “If you can’t handle Joy and Meghan, you shouldn’t be running for office.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.