Sarah Hyland Packs On The PDA With Wells Adams In Tiny Bikini Top

The couple looked adorable in Sarah's latest Instagram post.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams appear to be more in love than ever. Sarah shared a sweet snap of the pair on Instagram for her 6.7 million followers to enjoy. In the romantic black-and-white photo, the couple was seen leaning in for a kiss while sitting on the grass in Central Park.

Sarah looked stunning in a tiny white bikini top and cut-off shorts. Her toned abs and incredible curves were on full display. She paired the sexy look with sunglasses and her beautiful oval-shape diamond engagement ring. The Modern Family actress pulled her long, curly hair back into a ponytail. Wells kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt, sunglasses, and shorts.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the adorable couple.

“Could you two be any cuter?!” commented a fan.

“I love you two! You make me believe in happy endings,” wrote another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You two are the cutest,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The precious post has racked up more than 24,000 likes.

The couple announced their engagement in July, after almost two years of dating, reports Marie Claire. Sarah uploaded a series of photos of the engagement on Instagram.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” wrote the 28-year-old in the caption.

Wells also posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram account. In the clip, the television personality got down on one knee on the beach. After he popped the question, the couple passionately embraced. The video has been viewed over 2.9 million times.

The couple started a fliration on Twitter in August 2017. During the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, the See You In Valhalla star shared her excitement over Wells being the bartender for the show.

“OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRICKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise,” tweeted Sarah.

Wells was quick to respond and said he would love Sarah to work as his bar back up.

Sarah explained her decision to slide into Wells’ DMs on a January 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show,”explained the actress. “I saw him as a bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!”

Loading...

During the interview, Sarah revealed she was thrilled with Wells’ reply.

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome,” said Sarah.

To see more of the adorable couple, be sure to follow their Instagram accounts.