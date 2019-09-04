Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood Are Reportedly Feuding Over Clarkson’s New Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are reportedly not on good terms at the moment.

As fans know, both Clarkson and Underwood gained widespread fame after appearing on and winning their seasons of American Idol. The two are undoubtedly some of the most popular alum from the hit show and fans simply cannot get enough of them. Recently, Clarkson inked a deal for her own talk show and that’s reportedly where the drama between her and Underwood began. According to a report from Radar Online, the feud started when Carrie declined an invite to appear on Clarkson’s new show.

“There were no explanations or niceties — and Carrie’s people just turned Kelly down flat!” an insider close to the situation shared. “Kelly was furious!”

The source went on to share that while Kelly and Carrie seem nice and friendly to one another in public settings and in front of the cameras, they’re actually super competitive with one another and the source even goes as far as calling the two women “rivals.” Both ladies are a little jealous of the one another’s successes and that is the root of their problems, the insider says.

“Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should’ve been hers. And Kelly’s always been jealous that Carrie’s the bestselling idol to come out of Idol.”

According to the report, things have gotten so bad between Kelly and Carrie that the two have been trashing one another to friends and talking badly behind each other’s backs. The outlet shared that they have reached out to both Kelly and Carrie’s reps but have not heard anything back to confirm or deny the ladies’ current state of affairs.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Clarkson opened up about parenting and how some days take more of a toll on her than other days do. According to the singer, there are some days where she just hides in the bathroom and cries because she is so overwhelmed with things and she’s always second guessing whether or not she’s doing the right thing as a parent.

The songstress has two kids of her own with husband Brandon Blackstock — River Rose Blackstock, 5, and a son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3 and she also is stepmom to Blackstock’s children from a previous marriage — Savannah and Seth. And while she says that she will never try to play things off like she’s a Stepford wife, she does say that she and her husband spend a lot of time working on their blended family.

Fans can catch Clarkson on the upcoming season of The Voice as well as on her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.