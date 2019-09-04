The Original ‘Ghostbusters’ Is Returning To Theaters For Its 35th Anniversary

The original dream team is heading back to theaters to put more into the box.

Next summer, Jason Reitman is bringing a new Ghostbusters movie to theaters which will pick up where his father left off with the original films. While there was a reboot in 2016, this is the third film in the franchise that fans have always wanted. In order to prepare for that huge movie and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original team, you can head to theaters next month and witness how it all began.

Fathom Events has now revealed that the original Ghostbusters from 1984 is going to return to theaters in October, but only for a very limited amount of time. As a matter of fact, it will only take return for two days and you won’t want to miss out on it.

The first showings are going to be on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The second will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and both screenings will have additional extras attached to them for the fans to enjoy.

Tom Lucas of Fathom Events knows that hardcore fans of the franchise will want to make sure they make it into one or even both of the screening days, per Superhero Hype.

“Ghostbusters is a comedy legend and a movie legend, a movie whose immediate success has been followed by decades of fervent fan appreciation. There’s never been a comedy quite like it, and maybe never will be again. Fathom Events is delighted to bring Ghostbusters back to the big screen for longtime fans to enjoy again. And new audiences to discover for the first time.”

On each of the two days, there will be showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Columbia Pictures

One of the cool things about this return to theaters for Ghostbusters is that there will be additional material added for fans. The key members of the cast are reuniting for an introduction to the movie which will have them sharing memories of how it was to film this cinema icon.

Along with that, Fathom Events has revealed that the re-release of Ghostbusters will have “newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes from famous scenes.”

Loading...

No matter what, it is likely that the 35th anniversary would have brought forth this return of Ghostbusters to theaters. Still, the new film coming out next years, which has been called Ghostbusters 2020, is surely going to profit off of what Fathom Events is doing.

At this time, it is known that Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all returning to reprise their roles from the past. Bill Murray is strongly rumored as coming back as Peter Venkman for Ghostbusters 2020 as well, and that would just about complete the entire team.

Unfortunately, Egon Spengler won’t be there due to the passing of Harold Ramis, but the 35th anniversary release of Ghostbusters will give fans their chance to see him in theaters again.