Andrew Yang Says Joe Biden’s Focus On Resurrecting Barack Obama’s Legacy Is Going ‘Backwards In Time’

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang criticized fellow presidential contender and former Vice President Joe Biden. Per Newsweek, Yang claims that Biden’s focus on restoring the legacy of Barack Obama is a step backward for the country and would not benefit the American people.

“If you listen to Joe talk about it, his main argument is that his election is going to be a restoration of the Obama-Biden administration, in essence,” Yang said. “Which is a move, literally, backwards in time. And so to me, saying that we can somehow erase not just Donald Trump’s presidency, but all of the reasons why people voted for Donald Trump, to me is not correct.”

The 44-year-old continued to suggest that the legacy of Trump’s presidency can’t simply be pushed to the side by the 2020 president. Instead, he suggests that the next president must focus on solving the problems that led to Trump’s presidency in the first place, highlighting this as the necessary solution to moving the country forward.

Yang has been critical about Biden in the past. He used one of his early supporter rally’s — partially available on YouTube — to assure his followers that he is not interested in working in the former vice president’s cabinet, which received cheers.

“Because one thing I’ll let you all know right now — I do not give a s**t about a spot in the Joe Biden administration.”

JUST IN: Andrew Yang says electing Biden would take America "literally, backwards in time" https://t.co/bpu54J6hiq pic.twitter.com/8jhu3f8Zbf — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2019

Yang appears to have made an effort to avoid attacking other candidates for the sake of attacking. With that being said, he doesn’t hesitate to criticize the policies or motivations of opponents — including Trump. During a recent interview with KRON4 News — which is partially available on Twitter — Yang revealed why he believes Trump has yet to address his campaign.

“Well, the president hasn’t mentioned me because he knows it’s the wrong move. I’m better at the internet than he is,” Yang said, adding that a mention from Trump would be a win for his campaign.

Loading...

“So he knows when someone’s not someone he wants to mess with,” he added.

RealClearPolitics reports that Yang is currently in sixth place in the Democratic field with 2.6 percent support. Ahead of him is Biden with 30.4 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 17.1 percent, Bernie Sanders with 16.3 percent, Kamala Harris with 6.6 percent, and Pete Buttigieg with 4.6 percent.

Per The Inquisitr, Yang’s rise into the top six hasn’t led to an appropriate degree of media coverage — both digital and broadcast — compared to lesser-polling candidates.