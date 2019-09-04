Kelly Dodd Hints At ‘RHOC’ Spinoff, Which Of Her Co-Stars Are Reportedly Gunning For A New Show?

Are a few members of the 'RHOC' cast getting their own show?

Kelly Dodd is convinced that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, are attempting to land their own show.

During an interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast days ago, Dodd opened up about her thoughts on the “Tres Amigas” and said that they “all belong together.” As for their alleged plans to launch their own show, Dodd told host Pellegrino that Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador “want their own show.”

“Yeah, they’re going into business together, they want to go on the road, they want to do, like, a Luann [de Lesseps] thing,” she explained, according to a September 3 report from All About the Real Housewives.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise well know, LuAnn de Lesseps, of The Real Housewives of New York City, has been starring in a successful cabaret show, Countess and Friends, for a couple of years and has showcased her performances on a number of occasions on the show.

As for what Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador could have to offer fans in their own on-stage production, it’s hard to say. Although de Lesseps dances, sings, and tells jokes throughout her performances, it’s unclear if any of the Orange County-based stars are trained to do any such thing.

Rumors Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador’s potential show first began swirling earlier this summer following Gunvalson’s sudden demotion on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Vicki took the news really hard when she found out she was getting demoted from RHOC,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has been a staple on the show since its inception and couldn’t believe she wouldn’t be a part of it in the same way she has been for the past several years. Vicki has always spent a ton of time with Shannon and Tamra, and at one point they came up with an idea to work on a project together.”

According to the July report, nothing has been finalized when it comes to the ladies’ show but all three of the longtime co-stars are reportedly hopeful about their future collaboration. After all, with Gunvalson having only filmed a “friend” role for Season 14, the women have been wanting an excuse to spend more time with one another.

“This is a way to bridge that gap and still work together,” the insider added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.