Larsa Pippen Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Blue Bodysuit In Gorgeous New Shot

Larsa Pippen’s most recent social media share is earning her rave reviews from her legion of fans.

As those who follow her on social media know, Pippen is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure on Instagram. She counts Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as two of her best friends, and every single photo that she shares on her page earns her a lot of attention. While she oftentimes rocks bikinis and other NSFW outfits, she also posts her fair share of fashion-forward pics as well.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her nearly 2 million fans, Larsa stands between two of her kiddos. The 45-year-old looks absolutely stunning in the shot as she wears her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail with her hair flowing down to one side. The stunner wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter, while accessorizing the look with a diamond necklace.

Larsa’s stunning figure is on full display for fans in a skintight navy bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination as it hugs her fit figure. The sexy suit hits above her knee and shows off a little bit of her toned and tanned legs to fans. On one side of her stands her daughter, who is clad in a yellow crop top and jeans, and on the other side stands her son who rocks a white sweatshirt and matching pants.

In just a short time of the image going live on her account, it’s earned Pippen a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to let Pippen know she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t get over how beautiful her kids are. A few others had no words and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“God bless u and your beautiful family,” one follower gushed with praying hand emoji.

“Your babies are gorgous! just like their momma!,” another Instagram user raved.

“The Genes in your family is solid,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen stunned in another sexy shot to promote the online retailer Fashion Nova. In the gorgeous shot, Pippen rocked a skintight, black leather dress that showed off her stunning figure to the camera. The NSFW number hugged her hourglass shape, and it featured a slit in the front that offered a nice view of her toned and tanned legs. The top of the dress also showcased plenty, with Pippen popping out of the ensemble and flaunting major cleavage.

Not surprisingly, the post racked up over 20,000 likes.