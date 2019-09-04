Jessa Duggar’s Latest Snap Of Daughter Ivy Jane Has Instagram Swooning

Duggar fans just can't get enough of photos of Ivy Jane.

Just two days ago, Jessa Duggar melted the hearts of her fans by posting a photo of her almost 4-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane, with her Grandpa Seewald. On Wednesday, the reality star once again had her followers swooning over yet another adorable pic of the baby girl.

Jessa has been quite active recently after taking some time off of social media after Ivy Jane was born. In her fifth Instagram post this week, she shared some photos of her daughter that has racked up almost 70,000 likes in just an hour. Ivy is seen in a series of different baby expressions that has delighted fans. She is wearing a one-piece yellow striped outfit complete with a white bowed headband. She is shoe-less, so her little baby toes are front and center.

The first cute snapshot has that side-eye going on. Her cousin, Samuel Dillard, seems to have that same expression seen in photos that his mom, Jill Dillard, frequently shares. The other pictures of Ivy Jane reveals what a happy baby she is, as Jessa Duggar has said many times over. In the final snapshot, she is seen snoozing away with her thumb in her mouth.

The fan comments were coming in fast and furious. Many of them think that Ivy Jane resembles Jinger and Jeremy’s 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. Others said that she has a lot of her big brother Spurgeon in her. One thing that all fans agreed upon is that the Duggar granddaughter is totally adorable.

One comment said, “She is beautiful, adorable and she is so darn cute and precious!!! I could go on and on!! Lol.”

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Duggar fans almost had a meltdown over the capture of Ivy’s adorable moment with her Grandpa Seewald, Ben’s dad. Jessa had shared the Instagram photo just a couple days ago. That clocked almost 80,000 likes as well.

Jessa Duggar is a busy mom of three kids now, but it appears that she has gotten into a good routine now that her baby girl is past the three month mark. Since her return to social media, she has been fairly consistent in sharing adorable photos and videos of Ivy, and her two older brother, Spurgeon, 3 and Henry, 2.

TLC’s Counting On is returning with all new episodes sometime in October. There are many big events that have happened in the Duggar family recently that will likely be aired, and a few more to come.