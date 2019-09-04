Courtney Stodden Falls Out Of Plunging Pink Dress At Own Premiere

Courtney Stodden has put on a pretty eye-popping display. The 25-year-old has graced the red carpet for the premiere of her new reality show Courtney, with a wardrobe that seemed out to remind the world: this blonde’s Marilyn Monroe vibe is alive and well, as is her penchant for slinky dresses that don’t leave much to the imagination.

As The Daily Mail reports today, the model, singer-songwriter, and media personality rocked up to the premiere in Beverly Hills, California last night. The blonde was accompanied by mother Krista Keller. While Krista had opted for a somewhat more-conservative look via a little black dress paired with a sheer wraparound scarf, Courtney was upping the ante. The star was channeling hot pink in a strappy and satin-effect dress – while the gown itself was floor-length, it wasn’t holding back on flaunting Courtney’s assets. A plunging neckline saw the star’s cleavage take center stage, although a high leg slit equally offered a reminder of the Couples Therapy star’s long and shapely pins.

Courtney appeared to have gone all-out with more than just the stylish dress, though. The blonde’s peroxide blonde locks had been curled into a glossy finish, with heavy makeup accentuating her features. The star wore platform heels to elongate her frame, plus a glittery silver handbag adding ritzy flourishes.

Courtney remains best-known for her status as a teen bride: in 2011, a 16-year-old Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison – Doug was 50 years old at the time. Courtney became pregnant during the relationship, although she suffered a miscarriage. The couple split in 2013, with a brief reunion in 2017 – they then separated with Courtney filing for divorce last year.

Speaking to People earlier this year, Stodden reflected on various aspects of the relationship. She spoke of being aware of how much media attention the age gap between herself and Hutchison had garnered.

“I knew it was controversial. I knew it would be hard to get people to accept it. But I had no reason to be prepared for what happened,” she said.

Despite the couple having called it quits, Courtney seemed to be of the mindset that her ex will always have a part in her life.

“I know that I love him so much, and I think he’s also ingrained in me because I was 16. He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He’s in my identity. If he wasn’t the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong,” she added.