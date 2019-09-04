Ohio Teens Charged With Putting Semen & Urine In Crepes Served To Teachers

Seven teens from an Ohio middle school are facing criminal charges after they were arrested for allegedly putting their bodily fluids into crepes they made for an end of the year competition.

According to The Daily Mail, the incident took place at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in May as the school year wrapped up. The boys all took part in a crepe cooking competition for a final grade which would be judged by their teachers, and one of the seven taped the “prank” on their phone in advance of serving the tainted food to their teachers.

Delaware County prosecutors filed criminal counts on Tuesday against six 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old attending eighth grade at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School following a four-month investigation into the allegations.

Tracy Whited, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said it was the incriminating video which led to the boys being caught.

“One student filmed some of it, and the video made its way around the school and fortunately to school administrators.”

The video reportedly shows the bodily fluids being added to the food. Unfortunately, the footage of the contamination was not uncovered until after the crepes were consumed by two teachers who were judging the competition.

Disturbing allegations in Delaware County, Ohio, where a group of 14-year-old boys is accused of serving crepes tainted with semen and urine to five teachershttps://t.co/CRPaVbMwZc — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) September 4, 2019

During the investigation, the sheriff’s department seized a plastic baggie with an “off white liquid substance,” and three cellphones. All seven boys charged are minors, so at this time, their names are not being revealed.

Local station WBNS reports that the student who brought in the baggie has been charged with felony assault, as prosecutors say he brought in and dropped the semen on a crepe that he and his classmates fed to a teacher after planning the stunt days in advance.

A second suspect is charged with complicity to assault on a teacher, for allegedly participating in the crime and doing nothing to stop it and tampering with evidence, for allegedly deleting text messages and video from his phone related to the incident.

A third suspect is also charged with assault on a teacher as part of this act. Prosecutors say he planned the assault, and brought his own semen to school, but did not add it to the food which was served to the teachers.

Two more students have also been charged with assault for reportedly adding their urine to the sauce for the crepes. Two additional students charged with complicity to assault a teacher- for participating in that act, and knowing about it in advance, yet remaining quiet.

All of the boys charged in this matter are expected to appear in front of a judge in the next three weeks. An attorney representing four of the students submitted the following statement to the media.