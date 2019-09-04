Kelly Dodd Slams The ‘Tres Amigas,’ Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, And Shannon Beador, As ‘Washed Up’

Kelly Dodd slammed her 'RHOC' co-stars during a podcast appearance.

Kelly Dodd lashed out at her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, during a recent appearance on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast.

While chatting with the host, Dodd said that the group of ladies, which have given themselves the name “Tres Amigas,” are nothing more than “a bunch of old, washed-up b***hes” before questioning their motives for being friends.

When Pellegrino asked Dodd if she believed Judge and Beador had rekindled their friendship with Gunvalson in an effort to convince Bravo TV to reinstate Gunvalson to her full-time role for the series’ potential 15th season, Dodd agreed with his sentiments but made it clear that she did not think Gunvalson should be able to reclaim her “housewife” status.

“I think people are sick of [Vicki’s] lies, you know, she’s uh, she just tries to ruin people. And I think the Tres Amigas, they all belong together,” Dodd admitted, according to a September 3 report from All About the Real Housewives.

Although Dodd would love to see several members of The Real Housewives of Orange County removed from the show, she also said that fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the remaining episodes of Season 14.

“I think this is the best season — by far, the best season out of all 14 years,” she said.

When filming began on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 earlier this year, Dodd was on good terms with the majority of her cast mates, aside from Gunvalson. However, at some point during production, she suffered a falling out with both Judge and Beador.

Although the reason behind Dodd’s falling outs with Judge and Beador have not yet been revealed, fans will be seeing it all play out soon.

As for what the future will hold for Dodd, who appears to be on good terms with just a couple of her co-stars at this point in time, it’s hard to say whether or not she will be included in the cast lineup for the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. After all, if she is on the outside of the group, there won’t be much room for producers to continue on with her storyline.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.