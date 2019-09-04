Britney Spears Fans Shockingly Defend Her Dad After Abuse Allegations

Britney Spears fans are flocking to social media to weigh in with their thoughts about her father’s abuse allegations against her 13-year-old son, and they’ve got some strong opinions on the subject.

On Tuesday, the New York Daily News tweeted out a post about Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, allegedly getting physical with her teenage son. The incident led to the singer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, contacting the authorities and filing a report on his former father-in-law.

In the tweet, the outlet revealed that Jamie got angry with the child and “grabbed” him. This sent fans into a frenzy, many of whom defended Jamie’s actions, saying that the child abuse claims were a bit over the top when he was likely disciplining his grandson.

“He smacked a kid who probably needed one,” one Twitter user wrote as a reply to the news story.

“[In] the old days, gramps woulda smacked the kid to get him back on the right path,” a second person agreed.

“Or as parents used to call it ‘parenting.’ This man literally stepped in and saved his daughter’s life. Can we not give him the benefit of the doubt and that maybe the 13 year old was being a little s*** who needed a reality check?” yet another person stated.

“The kid was arguing with his grandfather. That’s the first clue. I guarantee the kid was being a little punk,” one person speculated.

“That’s called grandparenting. Next,” another comment in defense of Jamie read.

“Grabbing him results such drastic measures?” yet another social media comment asked.

The dad of Britney Spears is accused of physically abusing her 13-year-old son. The boy allegedly got into an argument with Jamie Spears and the grandpa allegedly got angry and grabbed the kid. https://t.co/N6wwWpk9oV — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 4, 2019

After the reports of Jamie being investigated for child abuse surfaced, Radar Online reported that Britney was furious with her father over the incident to the point that she allegedly won’t ever speak to him again.

Sources tell the outlet that Britney is so angry that she wants to use the situation as a way to get her father removed as her conservator.

Since the police report was filed by Kevin, he was granted a temporary restraining order that states Jamie can’t be around his grandsons for the next three years. Federline was also given more custody of his sons, receiving 70 percent of the boys’ time, while Spears is not only getting her sons for 30 percent of the time. In the past the pair shared custody 50-50.

Currently, Britney Spears has not spoken out about the abuse allegations against her father.