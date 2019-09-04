Lyna Perez Spills Out Of Denim Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Lyna Perez might not update her Instagram every day, but when she does, it’s worth looking at. The model and social media sensation comes with the tiniest bikinis on earth as her trademark, with Lyna’s latest display appearing proof that she can both push boundaries and absolutely own the result.

Lyna’s photo yesterday showed her modeling an unusual two-piece: while the string ties and thonged finish have been seen before on countless swimwear faces, the denim fabrics were offering a little something different. As to what the swimwear itself was offering – well, this hottie comes with some of the fiercest curves on Instagram. Given that Lyna’s bikini was so outrageously tiny, it also looks like the model has an attitude as fierce as her body. Lyna was seen somewhat spilling out of her denim swimwear, with a camera shooting the model from behind taking that peachy rear in to maximum effect.

Lyna had been snapped turning around to face the camera – while the photo didn’t deliver the star’s curves in a full-frontal way, fans would likely argue that Lyna had been captured perfectly. The cleavage display was all there, but so was Lyna’s striking beauty, golden tan, and somewhat-raunchy expression.

A caption from Lyna offered some contact promises, with fans encouraged to participate in a small challenge.

The update appeared to prove a major hit, racking up over 120,000 likes in the space of 21 hours. The same time frame brought over 5,100 fans into the post’s comments section.

Lyna comes as somewhat of an unusual breed amid Instagram’s swimwear faces. Despite her healthy Instagram following of 4.1 million, Lyna comes with no brand affiliation – a quick glance at Lyna’s bio more than confirms this. While other models will proudly announce their ambassador status for brands such as Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, or 1st Phorm, Lyna simply announces her love of swimwear.

“I basically live in a bikini” is Lyna’s intro.

A quick look at Lyna’s feed shows that this is one model who puts her money where her mouth is. Lyna has rocked a jewel-encrusted bikini recently, plus ones including hot pink, turquoise, and fiery orange shades. As to Lyna’s other trademarks, sunshine and the great outdoors seem to be her jam. The brunette tends to appear alone in her updates – there’s no denying that fans are likely glad that nobody is offering any distraction. In short, for anyone seeking a fun-loving, cheeky, and curvaceous model who’ll take those bikinis to the limit, Lyna is the girl to follow.

