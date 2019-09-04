WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Being Talked Out Of Pushing A Current ‘Raw’ Superstar

One superstar has received a mega push, but Vince McMahon may put a stop to it.

Some superstars end up getting pushed to the moon and back in WWE, but the fans simply can’t seem to figure out why that happens. Many would say that is how things have always been with Roman Reigns, but it won’t ever change. One current Monday Night Raw superstar has also been on the receiving end of a mega-push, but rumors are circulating that many in WWE are trying to talk Vince McMahon out of it.

The current King of the Ring tournament is down to just five competitors in the semifinals, and the finals could elevate a new star. On the SmackDown Live side of things, Elias is going to take on Chad Gable next week for a shot at the finals.

On Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin earned his spot with a win over Cedric Alexander. Samoa Joe and Ricochet had their match end in a controversial finish which led to both of them advancing to a Triple Threat Match next week for the semifinals.

There are whispers going around that it will be Baron Corbin winning that match and advancing to the finals, but not if other rumors are true. According to Ringside News, some of those in WWE are trying to convince Vince McMahon that he should bring a stop to the push of the “Lone Wolf.”

WWE

For months now, Corbin has been pushed to one of the top positions on Monday Night Raw and actually in all of WWE. He was the acting General Manager of the red brand for quite a long time. After losing that spot, he even went on to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

That was a prime spot and a huge notch in his belt which could have gone to anyone, but it went to Corbin.

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast is reporting that Vince McMahon still absolutely loves Baron Corbin. Vince believes that he has the look, style, and attitude to be a huge star in WWE, but not many others feel the same way.

“According to a source in WWE, Vince McMahon loves Baron Corbin, but people close to Vince have told him they believe Corbin wouldn’t be able to ‘put a**es in seats’ as the champion.”

Vince McMahon has always wanted to push Baron Corbin, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, he was doing it because the ladies loved Corbin’s good looks. As of now, the boss of WWE still wants to push the “Lone Wolf,” but others are doing whatever they can to talk him out of it.