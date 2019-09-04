‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 5: Katie & Donna Stand By Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 5 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be able to count on the support of her sisters. The sad reality is that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) made it clear that his wife is on her own and that he does not believe her version of events. However, Katie Logan (Annika Noelle) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will band around their sister and come to her aid, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke pushed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) off a cliff. She didn’t just metaphorically wish him off the face of the earth, she actually shoved him off a cliff and then refused to take ownership of her actions. Yes, she was defending her daughter, but she refuses to even apologize for nearly taking Thomas’ life.

Ridge is livid that his wife is making it out as if it was not her fault. Ridge stepped onto the balcony just as Brooke pushed Thomas over the edge. He saw how angry Brooke was at Thomas because she thought that he was threatening Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He feels that Thomas’ fall was no accident and has repeatedly made it clear that he doesn’t believe Brooke’s explanation. As far as Ridge is concerned, Brooke tried to kill Thomas.

When Katie first heard of Thomas’ fall, she immediately knew what her sister was trying to do. As a mother herself, she understood that Brooke was stepping in to protect her own. She felt that Ridge would also understand his wife’s position and would not blame Brooke for taking matters into her own hands.

However, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was the one who predicted that the dressmaker would side with his son. Bill knew that Ridge would stand up for Thomas because Ridge has always chosen his family over his wife. According to Bill, this is a bad trait and Ridge should always choose Brooke’s side over his children’s.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the Logan sisters will come to Brooke and tell her that they support her actions. Both Katie and Donna knew that Thomas had been acting erratically and understand that Brooke thought that Hope’s life was at stake. They will let their sister know that they will support her every step of the way.

Brooke will be glad that she can count on her sisters. Ridge and the Forrester family may blame her for what happened, but she will always be able to rely on the Logans.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.