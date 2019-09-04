Lamar Odom Makes Fans Cringe As He Sucks Girlfriend’s Toes On Instagram

Lamar Odom and his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, had no problem showing off some major PDA on social media this week, and it left some fans cringing. Hollywood Life reports that the former NBA star was seen sucking his girlfriend’s toes in a video that she posted to her Instagram story.

Sabrina posted the video as a “Man Crush Monday” in order to rave about Lamar and the relationship she’s found with him. In the clip, Parr holds the camera in the backseat of a car, with Odom sitting next to her.

The current Dancing with the Stars contestant is seen looking at his phone and talking to the driver of the car as Sabrina rubs her feet in his face and over his mouth. He eventually puts her toes in his mouth and sucks them before the clip ends.

“Could have gone my whole life without seeing this,” one fan wrote of the video on Twitter.

“That’s so disgusting,” another commented.

“Weird things that NO ONE needs to know or see!” a third critic chimed in after the news popped up on the social media site.

It seems that Lamar has completely moved on from his marriage and divorce from Khloe Kardashian, as he’s already saying he loves Sabrina on social media for all to see.

“I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen,” Odom recently captioned a photo of himself and Parr kissing as they hiked in Los Angeles.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Khloe couldn’t be happier for Lamar, who has released his memoir, Darkness To Light, found love again, and signed on to compete on Dancing with the Stars, all within a few months.

“[Khloe] wants nothing but love and happiness for Lamar and if this woman makes him happy then she is all for it. Khloe is very proud of Lamar for the way he’s turning his life around, she can tell that he’s in a good place and that’s a huge relief for her because she will always love him and want the best for him,” a source told the outlet of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s feelings toward Odom’s new relationship.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in September of 2009 after only about one month of dating. The wedding was filmed for the family’s reality series, and the relationship also spawned a spinoff. The couple officially got their divorce in December 2016 after years of being apart.