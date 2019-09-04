James Kennedy Dishes On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Feuds, Offers An Update On Lala Kent Friendship

James Kennedy is weighing in on the drama of Season 8.

What does James Kennedy think of the ongoing drama between his Vanderpump Rules co-stars?

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the end of last month, Kennedy opened up about the tension between his cast mates, his close friendship with Tom Sandoval, and his up and down relationship with Lala Kent.

“The cast is so up and down with the friendship anyway, that I’m sure they’ll bounce back,” Kennedy explained while attending the #Vanderpupcation bash at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles, adding that he “didn’t know” that Jax Taylor had unfollowed a number of his co-stars.

News of Taylor’s unfollow hit the web several weeks ago and a short time later, Kristen Doute, who was one of the people he unfollowed, told her fans and followers on Twitter that she had also been blocked from following Taylor’s social media accounts.

Although Kennedy and Taylor have never been close, by any means, Kennedy has maintained a close friendship with Sandoval, who is one of Taylor’s closest and longest friends. That said, things between Taylor and Sandoval may have recently took a turn for the worse as Sandoval was one of the many cast members Taylor unfollowed weeks ago.

Speaking of his relationship with Sandoval, Kennedy said his fellow reality star is the older brother he never had.

“He’s been just such a good friend and honest friend and he calls me out on my f**k ups, which I love him [for],” Kennedy revealed. “He’s been really proud of me too. He’s seen like a really cool new James and it’s just awesome.”

As for Kennedy’s friendship with Kent, which has been on and off for the past couple of years, Kennedy confirmed that he and Kent are currently back on as friends and said they’ve been working on their relationship a lot as they continue to produce new music with one another.

“[I am] super excited for all our new tracks and an EP so stayed tuned for that,” he teased, adding that he “couldn’t be happier” about the current status of his friendship with Kent.

Kennedy went on to say that over the past several months, he’s allowed himself to grow personally and is looking forward to fans seeing that growth when Vanderpump Rules begins airing its highly anticipated eighth season.

Kennedy and his co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.