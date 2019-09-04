Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Incredible Body In Insanely Tight Shorts

Hilde Osland lit up Instagram with a post Wednesday morning that showcases her incredible figure.

The post consisted of a series of photos in which the blond beauty wore a pair of bright blue booty shorts so tight they appeared to be painted on her body. The shorts cut off right below the model’s cheeks, emphasizing her firm, round bottom. Osland paired the shorts with an equally tight white crop top that accentuated her voluptuous chest. The model wore her hair long, blond hair back in a loose ponytail with wisps of hair falling around her face. Osland’s makeup was perfectly applied, and she accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and hoop earrings.

Osland struck several different poses in the snaps, with each one showing off different aspects of her figure. Angles from the side highlighted the model’s enviable curves. Angles from the back drew even more attention to the beauty’s perky derrière. In some of the shots, Osland stood facing the camera, flaunting her flat abs and toned legs.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram sensation said her favorite time of day was the golden hour and asked her fans what time it was in their time zone. The question generated a slew of interesting responses, with some fans also telling the beauty their favorite time of day.

“My favorite time of day is when I open Instagram and there’s new pics of you…” one fan cleverly responded.

“Anytime I see you is my favorite time!” one follower joked.

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on how pretty Osland looked in the snaps.

“Your pics are better eye openers than 10 cups of coffee,” one admirer joked.

“Stunning, I’m just scrolling forth, back, forth, back,” one admirer said, followed by a row of smiling and fire emoji.

The idea of fans scrolling back and forth looking at Osland’s photos would not be a surprise. The beauty has given her followers dozens of titillating photos to drool over. She is often photographed in exotic locales, but fans are sometimes too distracted to notice some of the beautiful landscapes. The model spends a good amount of time in Australia and Bali, so many of her photos include breathtaking scenes of the ocean.

That being said, the Norwegian-born stunner looks absolutely amazing anywhere she happens to be.

Fans not wanting to miss out on Osland’s next update can follow her Instagram account.