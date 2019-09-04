Kim Kardashian Utterly Ridiculed As Instagram Can’t Process Her Nude Bodysuit Affirmations Video

The great Kim K rarely gets it wrong. Then again, given the response to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s recent SKIMS bodysuit promotion, it looks like the reality show veteran can, occasionally, miss the mark. The 38-year-old’s promo for her new shapewear brand has been going strong of late, with a new video featuring SKIMS’ CEO landing on Kim’s Instagram yesterday.

The video showed Kim modeling her merch – Kim had opted for a nude-colored and skintight bodysuit from her range. While the footage seemed out to showcase the apparel, it also seemed out to showcase some affirmations in a somewhat bizarre manner. Kim was seen repeating her name over and over, although her delivery did suggest that she even she thought it was a bit of a joke.

Instagram has been responding.

While many fans sent the KKW Beauty founder the thumbs-up, a marked number of users seemed to be ridiculing the star.

“She literally has no talent” was one of the most popular responses with over 220 users upvoting the comment.

“So boring…always me me me…,” a fan replied.

“And the lingerie is the ugliest that I have ever seen I am sure this is just a social experiment…Interesting!” saw one user appearing to have trouble digesting what they were seeing.

“Just stop,” one user harshly told the star.

There’s no denying that many fans were digging the repeated statements. Then again, comments slamming the star kept on coming.

“What,” one user wrote.

“Me after a mental breakdown,” another added.

Another user told the star to “get a grip on herself,” with one suggesting that Kim should be more like Beyonce and “stop talking.”

Kim is definitely known for having a sense of humor. Tongue-in-cheek updates from the mother of four are a fairly common occurrence – while this reality face may come with somewhat of a poker face in her paparazzi images, she is known to be a fun-lover.

This wouldn’t be the first backlash that Kim has faced over her shapewear brand. Alongside the negative response to the original Kimono name – Kim was forced to revamp the name to its current SKIMS one – Kim has raised eyebrows for featuring formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson in a promotional video, per The Inquisitr.

Despite the backlash, the video appeared to prove popular overall, racking up over 3.6 million likes. That said, it looked like a significant chunk of viewers to Kim’s update weren’t too impressed.

Kim has 147 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.