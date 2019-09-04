Jennifer Aniston Reveals The One Part Of Her Body She Will Never Let Show Her Age

Jennifer Aniston hit a major milestone earlier this year when she turned 50, marking the event in February with a huge party attended by friends, family, and even ex-husband Brad Pitt. But even after the actress’s golden birthday and star-studded celebratory bash made headlines, it’s still nearly impossible to tell that the beauty has hit half a century.
The Friends star flaunted her ageless beauty on the cover of InStyle‘s October issue, and discussed just what the big birthday meant to her and, unsurprisingly, it’s not much.
“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,'” she said. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.”
The months leading up to — and following — her big day have been just as successful as the early years of her career that saw her as the sassy Rachel Green on Friends. The release of her hit Netflix film Dumplin’ last December saw her flaunting her famously envied figure in a slew of pageant gowns, and only got fans even more excited for her upcoming project, The Morning Show, which is set to hit Apple TV in November of this year.
The combination of Jennifer’s non-stop career, near-perfect body, and undeniable beauty are hardly signs of her hitting the big 5-0, and despite not showing any fear of heading into her fifties, she did admit that there is one thing she will never let show her age — her hair.
“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair,” she revealed to the publication, noting that she would be keeping up her monthly appointments with her hair colorist “until the bitter end.”
While Jennifer has her own defense mechanism against her hair color, one thing she did call for others to do in the interview was a change in attitude and conversation towards the relationship between age and beauty.
“It’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage,” she explained.
Ultimately, however, age simply seems to be nothing but a number for the Golden Globe winner, and despite having good genes setting her up for a long life (her grandmother lived to age 98), she only has one goal for her lifetime.
“I’m all about living to whatever age I’m supposed to, as long as I’m thriving,” she said.
