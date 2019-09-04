Johnny Galecki Poses With Pregnant Girlfriend Alaina Meyer In Nashville In Rare Instagram Pic

'The Big Bang Theory' star says goodbye to summer in a sweet pic with his love.

Johnny Galecki is spending time with his girlfriend in Nashville ahead of the birth of their baby. The Big Bang Theory star posed with Alaina Marie Meyer, his love of more than one year, outside of a red barn during a trip to Tennessee.

In the sweet shot posted to Instagram, Meyer is wearing a floral print dress and cowboy boots, while the actor is dressed casually in jeans and a white, button-up shirt. Galecki tagged the photo #Nashville in case there was any doubt as to where the two were staying.

Many fans of the couple hit the comments section of the post to say how adorable the Roseanne veteran and his girlfriend are. One fan noted that Nashville is a great place to raise a family—”just sayin'”— while others commented on Meyer’s cute baby bump.

The post marks a rare photo featuring Meyer’s baby bump on Galecki’s Instagram page. The actor last posted a photo with his lady love in early August as he commemorated their whirlwind romance that seemingly began last summer. In the Instagram caption to side-by-side pics from 2018 and 2019, Galecki wrote “what a difference a year makes” and he described his pregnant girlfriend as “a fearless soldier.”

Fans can see Johnny Galecki’s new photo with Alaina Meyer below.

Galecki frequently spends time in Nashville—and near barns, apparently. In July he posted an Instagram photo that showed him with his TV wife, Sara Gilbert (The Conners) along with pals Cory Wood and Mary Quigley. The photo featured the four friends posing outside of a picturesque barn.

Of course, fans are even more interested in his new photo because it features Meyer. While the couple’s due date has not yet been revealed, they did share their gender reveal – it’s a boy! – earlier this year via a painting party that featured multiple shades of a blue hue, as previously reported by ET Online.

In early May, Galecki announced to fans that he and Meyer were expecting their first child together.

Galecki and Meyer first sparked romance speculation in the summer of 2018 after she popped up on his Instagram page, and they made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards later that fall.

The big baby news comes as Galecki ends his long run on The Big Bang Theory. The actor has teased that he may appear on the second season of The Conners, although his guest role has not yet been confirmed by ABC.