Miranda Lambert Shakes Booty In Insanely Short Black Dress & Instagram Is Turned Upside Down

Miranda Lambert has been feeling herself on social media lately.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Miranda has been using Instagram to promote her upcoming album. In addition to sharing a ton of sexy photos, the singer has also been wowing fans with some sneak peek clips from new tracks, and each and every photo and share is driving fans wild. In the most recent boomerang clip that was shared with her legion of fans, Lambert leaves little to be desired.

In the sexy new clip, Miranda faces her backside to the camera and puts on a sultry display for her legion of fans. While wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, the country superstar also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Her body looks like a million bucks as she rocks a curve-hugging black dress that hits well above her thigh, showing off a ton of leg for the camera as she shakes her booty.

The sleeves of the NSFW ensemble are lined with black fringe, and she completes her look with a pair of brown leather cowboy boots. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that her new song comes out tonight at midnight. Within less than an hour of the post going live on her account, it earned rave reviews with over 33,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over the singer’s killer figure while countless others chimed in to let her know that they’re so excited to listen to her new song. A few others had no words and commented with heart and flame emoji instead.

“You are just out there SLAYINGGGG,” one fan commented on the photo.

“YAY!! Everything you’ve released so far has been amazing! So glad my favorite artist NEVER disappoints,” another commented with a series of emoji.

“Yes girl! You look fabulous! Where can we find this dress?!” one more raved.

As previously mentioned, Miranda has been showing off her killer figure on a number of occasions in recent weeks. The Inquisitr recently shared that Miranda posted a racy photo from her upcoming album. In the shot, Lambert lies on the ground on a black-and-white rug with a swirl pattern. She wore her long, blonde tresses down and at her side along with a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lip gloss. Her gorgeous figure was also on display in the photo in a shiny gold top, which showed off a hint of her lacy, black bra.

That post amassed over 3,000 comments.