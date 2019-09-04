Former WWE Diva Search Competitor, Impact Wrestling Star Lands On List Of Most Wanted Fugitives

This wrestler has gone from the ring to being in serious trouble with the law.

There are often times that wrestlers and superstars end up disappearing from the ring and fall out of sight with the fans. Some try to stay in the spotlight as long as possible, but others fade into different parts of life and out of the wrestling community. In the case of a former WWE Diva Search contestant and former Impact Wrestling star, she has left the ring and ended up on a list of most wanted fugitives in Texas.

Rhaka Khan (real name Trenesha Biggers) last appeared for Lucha Libre USA in late 2011, but hasn’t been seen in wrestling since that time. She was in the WWE Diva Search back in 2005 and worked in developmental, but was released in early 2006.

Her biggest contribution to the world of professional wrestling came in Impact Wrestling, but times have certainly become hard for the former star.

According to the El Paso Times, Biggers is featured on Crime Stoppers’ Most Wanted Fugitive List, but there isn’t much more given. Her personal information is revealed for all to read as Crime Stoppers is hoping to get more about her whereabouts from anyone who may know.

Trenesha Sims, aka Trenesha Biggers or Trenesha Williams

Age: 37

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 160 pounds

Features: Black hair, brown eyes

Biggers is charged with “interference with child custody,” but there were no further details regarding the situation.

When Biggers was eliminated during the WWE Diva Search in 2005, she still ended up signing a developmental contract. There were times she appeared as a valet for other superstars and even participated in a bikini contest, but she didn’t do much more before her release in May of 2006.

Loading...

From there, she worked the independent wrestling scene which included stops in Japan’s Pro Wrestling ZERO1-MAX and Florida’s Full Impact Pro promotions. During her time in Philadelphia Women’s Extreme Wrestling, she performed under the ring names of “Black Barbie” and “Barbie.”

In early 2008, Biggers debuted for Impact Wrestling and received the name of “Rhaka Khan” after being aligned with Scott Steiner. She eventually ended up aligning herself with Awesome Kong, Raisha Saeed, and Sojourner Bolt to form a strong stable known as Kongtourage.

In October of 2009, Khan was released from Impact Wrestling after a lot of problems including working stiff in the ring and having issues with other wrestlers.

Trenesha Biggers (Rhaka Khan) hasn’t been part of the professional wrestling community for close to a decade, but that is what many remember about her. Now, she has fallen into trouble with the law and landed on El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitive List.