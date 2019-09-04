Jax Taylor Reportedly Doesn’t See A Point In Wearing His Ring 24/7, Even Though He Was Once Excited To Do So

Brittany Cartwright allegedly wants him to wear his ring all the time.

Jax Taylor is reportedly upsetting his wife by failing to wear his wedding ring 24/7.

On September 3, a source spoke to Radar Online and suggested that despite the Vanderpump Rules couple’s denials about supposed trouble in paradise, Cartwright wasn’t happy to see that Taylor was photographed publicly without his wedding ring on two separate occasions at the end of last month.

“Jax and Brittany have been fighting on and off,” an insider claimed. “Brittany wants him to wear his ring, but he doesn’t see the point in wearing it 24/7.”

On Instagram, after several outlets reported on the absence of his wedding ring last week, Taylor shared a photo on his Instagram page that featured his wedding ring on and claimed that his wife doesn’t always wear her wedding ring. However, as fans have seen, Cartwright appears to have had her diamond ring on in all recent photos, especially those that have been taken at public events and during public outings.

As for why Taylor has allegedly decided not to wear his wedding ring, which includes a diamond from the ring of his late father, the Radar Online source claimed he doesn’t want to feel “branded” or “labeled.”

“He wants to still be Jax, even though he’s married,” the source told the outlet.

Unfortunately, because of his cheating past, that isn’t something that has allegedly gone over well with his wife, who reportedly “still has trust issues.”

While Taylor has opted against wearing his wedding ring around the clock, he was excited about getting the ring on prior to his 2018 engagement to Cartwright.

During a January 2018 interview with Andy Cohen on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Cartwright opened up about Taylor’s decision to begin wearing a ring on his wedding finger over a year before they actually tied the knot.

“He likes to wear it. I think he’s like, getting the itch or something,” she said.

Taylor and Cartwright got married in June in Kentucky with several of their co-stars serving as bridesmaids and groomsmen, including Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Peter Madrigal. Prior to the wedding, the couple purchased a stunning home in The Valley area of Los Angeles, which is located about 45 minutes away from their workplace at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is based.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.