WWE News: Title Match Changed For ‘Clash Of Champions,’ Non-Title Match Added To Card

One of the biggest storylines in all of WWE right now has been the attacks on Roman Reigns, and it is continuing to advance but in weird ways. The next pay-per-view coming up for the company is Clash of Champions in less than two weeks, but the changes to the card are still taking place. After last night’s SmackDown Live, a non-title match has been added to focus on that hot storyline and one title match has been changed.

On September 15, 2019, WWE will present Clash of Champions which usually focuses on strictly title matches. It is expected that the finals for the King of the Ring tournament will happen on the pay-per-view, but that match also still makes sense with the event’s theme.

As reported by the official website of WWE, a completely non-championship match has been added to Clash of Champions, and it is interesting.

Erick Rowan was revealed as the person mysteriously attacking Roman Reigns, and it was thought that he was doing it at the command of Daniel Bryan. As shown on SmackDown Live, Rowan was doing it on his own and he proved it by attacking both Reigns and Bryan to end the show.

Now, that has led to Rowan vs. Reigns being added to the PPV when everyone expected it to be Reigns taking on Bryan.

WWE could take this in many directions as it would be strange for there to never be a Reigns vs. Bryan payoff match of some kind. It could end up being that Bryan is still controlling Rowan and ordered him to attack Bryan as well and sell the angle more solidly.

Either way, Reigns vs. Rowan was confirmed right before SmackDown Live began on Tuesday, but it wasn’t the only change made to the card. Clash of Champions had a WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match already scheduled for the event, but last night’s 205 Live caused an alteration.

Drew Gulak was originally scheduled to defend his title against Humberto Carrillo, but Lince Dorado has been added to the match. It is now a Triple Threat which is going to make it one of the more highly anticipated matches on the card.

