Cary Deuber Is Not Returning To Her Full-Time Role On ‘RHOD,’ Has A New Show Coming Soon

Cary Deuber will be seen in a 'friend' role during Season 4.

Cary Deuber may not be returning to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4, but that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of her. In fact, in addition to appearing on the new season in a “friend” role, Debuer has a new show coming soon.

On September 1, Deuber shared a video of herself dancing around in her living room on Instagram and in the comments section of the post, the reality star reacted to a fan who said they “can’t wait” to see her in her “new show.”

“Same! I’m super excited about it!” Deuber replied.

Weeks ago, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish shared details about Deuber’s new series with readers, explaining that the show will reportedly be based out of Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery, the practice where she and her doctor husband, Mark Deuber, work.

Although it has not yet been revealed where and when the show will be seen, Deuber offered a few hints about her upcoming project on Instagram in July. At the time, she shared a sneak peek at the series and included several hashtags, which seemed to hint at the show’s potential title. Those hashtags were “Plump It Up,” “Plump It Up Dallas,” and “Lips By Dallas.”

“This new series proves it’s not just big hair, and big jewels, but BIG injections…that make Texans and other fans from around the globe flock to [Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery] in Dallas, TX,” she continued, adding that the project was being produced by Minted Media.

In July, following Bravo TV’s official announcement regarding Deuber’s downgraded role on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Deuber offered an official statement to her fans and followers in which she confirmed that while she would be seen on Season 4, she didn’t film as much as usual due to the growth of Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery.

“I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center,” she said in a statement to The Daily Dish. “Have no fear, you will still see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

While a number of social media users have grown concerned about how much of Deuber will be seen on Season 4, she has continued to speak of her ongoing role on the show as she also focuses on her growing business with husband Mark.

To see more of Deuber and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s Season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas which airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.