Ashanti Shows Off Body In Crop Top & Denim Shorts, Helps Raise Money For Hurricane Dorian

R&B songstress Ashanti attended rapper Ludacris’ “LudaDayWeekend” event over the weekend to raise money for Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The “Stand Up” hitmaker posted on his Instagram account that he raised over $100,000 and thanked everybody involved.

“Over 100k Raised over The Weekend!! THANK YOU TO ALL WHO SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT!! NOW WATCH ME WORK!!” he wrote.

Ashanti was one of the many high profile names who attended the event and posed in photos with a lot of them.

The “Rain On Me” chart-topper wore a multicolored, long-sleeve Versace jumper, which was cropped and showed off her stomach. She paired the look with short denim shorts and white sneakers. She owned a pair of large, framed sunglasses and appeared very happy to be at such a rewarding event. She was previously seen with blonde hair earlier this year but rocked really long, dark straight hair on the night.

She uploaded shots with Teyana Taylor, Kandi, Toya Johnson, Larenz Tate, and Ludacris, who all played Topgolf. Ashanti mentioned in one of her captions that she got 52 yards.

In a matter of hours, her posts racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I’m tryna figure how y’all letting this beautiful beautiful woman walk this earth unmarried she’s the baddest and the thickest on IG not to mention prettiest. Damn Ashanti,” one user wrote.

“Love The Versace Shirt And Shades,” another shared.

“Any female in VERSACE is fine,” a third insisted.

The “Foolish” entertainer recently released her own summer clothing with Pretty Little Thing and modeled her own range.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing,” their website states.

She also dropped a new single with Afro B titled after the brand, “Pretty Little Thing.”

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with many other rappers, including Ja Rule and ex-boyfriend Nelly. She stated on The Meredith Vieira Show, available via YouTube, that the reason the pair didn’t work out was due to trust.

Her last album, Braveheart, was released five years ago in 2014. When speaking to Hollywood Life, she revealed that she has been working on a new project that consists of collaborations with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has over 2.7 million monthly listeners, proving to still be successful nearly two decades into her career.

To keep up with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.