AEW News: World Title Belt Stolen From Chris Jericho, Company And Champ Comment

The first-ever AEW World Title belt is already gone, and no-one knows where it is.

This past weekend at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out event, history was made on a number of different occasions. The biggest moment was Chris Jericho defeating Adam “Hangman” Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion, but the excitement didn’t last too long. A couple of days later, Jericho had his title belt stolen from him while he dined at a restaurant and many are now speaking out on the situation.

Jericho becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion was a momentous occasion for a company that has only been in existence for less than a year. The battle between him and Page was epic, and either one of them were deserving of having that title around their waist.

Unfortunately, the excitement was marred by someone who felt as if they needed or wanted the belt more than Jericho.

On Tuesday afternoon, word got out that Jericho was dining at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida when the theft took place. As reported by CBS Sports, this is not a storyline and it was an actual theft that is quite a serious situation.

It appears as if the limo driver who drove Jericho to the restaurant had picked up the wrong luggage at the airport. Upon returning to pick up Jericho at the restaurant, the belt was missing and could not be found anywhere.

Chris Jericho’s (@IamJericho) statement on Missing #AEW World Championship – Worldwide Investigation Launched pic.twitter.com/aLubwjkpW6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019

In the video, Jericho speaks of launching a “worldwide investigation” to find the person who committed the crime. Word has started making the rounds that AEW does have a second championship belt for Jericho to have, but it really is a downer to know that the first-ever title won in the company is no longer in their possession.

Since word broke on the theft, many have started commenting on the situation and that includes AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Trying to keep the whole thing lighthearted, he made a crack at Longhorn Steakhouse.

I prefer Outback Steakhouse — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 3, 2019

It didn’t take long for fans to jump on the bandwagon and begin taking shots at the restaurant, but they weren’t going to just sit back and not say anything.

A man should be able to enjoy himself a fire-grilled steak without having to worry about a bandit coming by and walking away with his effects. Hope its returned soon. — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) September 3, 2019

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the turnaround on new championship belts is usually six to eight weeks, and that could cause some issues for AEW’s TV debut on October 2, 2019. Having a second title belt will squash that whole problem, though.

The theft of the AEW World Championship belt is not anything that is Chris Jericho’s fault, but it has to be disappointing. All Out was a big-time moment for All Elite Wrestling and it is a black-eye on the company to have their first-ever title belt taken after just a few days of being won. Either way, the company is making the most of it and moving on from this point forward with a second world championship belt.