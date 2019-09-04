Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Reveals Shocking Breast Cancer Scare

Beth Stern revealed that she suffered a shocking breast cancer scare, sharing the news with her millions of followers on Instagram. She shared her scary experience in a post alongside a photo of herself in an orange bikini and straw cowboy hat, looking happy and healthy.
The former model, who works diligently to find forever homes for adult cats and kittens through her work with shelters and animal foster groups, revealed the information that her doctor found a growth in her breast that had to be monitored for six months, requiring another mammogram.
Beth noted that when she went in for her annual scan six months prior, doctors found a 1/2-inch growth that needed to be rechecked, and thankfully, it did not increase in size. Beth also revealed in the post that she was even more troubled by the findings within her body after supporting a “very dear friend” who recently had a double mastectomy.
The wife of Howard Stern, a popular Sirius XM radio host, explained in her post that her growth was called a fibroadenoma, which is a noncancerous breast tumor. Beth then encouraged all women, particularly her followers, to continue to get yearly mammograms, stating that she felt all women were worthy of self-care.
Not a kitten post. I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months. Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months. A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive. Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma. I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms. Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all. #loveourboobies #ourmenlovethemtoo ♥️ Thank you, Dr. David Agus.
Beth Stern revealed her diagnosis two years after her husband also faced a cancer scare. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in an interview with Howard his admission that he learned he had a growth on his kidney in 2017. The radio personality underwent surgery to treat the growth, which had a 90 percent chance of being cancerous. Thankfully it was not.
New fosters alert!! Double Delicious!!! Meet Yogi and Bear!!! 2 cats who lived in a deli for their entire 5 years and were recently kicked out. They LOVE people and other cats sooo much!! Only 5 years old.. who does Bear remind you of????? My LEO BEAR!!! Omg omg omg I’m in love!!!!! Double adoption only.♥️♥️ And Yogi has the cutest nub tail!!! I’m melting over these 2! Email me at bethsternfosters@Gmail.com (TRUST ME.. these 2 are perfection)♥️♥️
“And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,'” Howard said in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and then added, “and I’m scared s**tless.”
In his book, Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard recalled he met his beloved wife Beth at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in 2000. He said that even though Beth was on a blind date with another man, they got to talking and found they had a lot in common. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2008.
I met my new foster Ernie today!! He was brought to my attention a few months ago when he was rescued by my team @sendkarlaandteddy His tail was broken off and he had other injuries from being dumped and fending for himself in a yucky outdoor environment. He’s safe and healthy now thanks to the medical team at @animalleague !! He is THE BIGGEST MUSH PIE!!!! He’s approx 1 year old and LOOOOVES people and other kitties. He’s perfect!!!! He’d be great with kids too. #perfectlyimperfect !!!! Welcome, Ernie!!!! I have a feeling this loverboy is going to go fast.. Email me at bethsternfosters@gmail.com He’s ready for a forever family????
Howard and Beth work together in their quest to help abandoned animals and have fostered more than 900 cats over the years, reported Money Magazine. The twosome began fostering after their dog Bianca passed away. Shortly after their loss, Beth had stopped by her local high-kill shelter and made it her goal to find forever homes for the many cats she saw waiting to be adopted.
Beth Stern works with The North Shore Animal League in Long Island, New York, a rescue organization which she has collaborated with for over 10 years.