Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Reveals Shocking Breast Cancer Scare

Beth Stern revealed that she suffered a shocking breast cancer scare, sharing the news to her millions of followers on Instagram. She shared her scary experience in a post alongside a photo of herself in an orange bikini and straw cowboy hat, looking happy and healthy.

The former model, who works diligently to find forever homes for adult cats and kittens through her work with shelters and animal foster groups, shared the information that her doctor found a growth in her breast that had to be monitored for six months, requiring another mammogram.

Beth noted that when she went in for her annual scan six months prior, doctors found a 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked and thankfully, it did not increase in size. Beth also revealed in the post that she was even more troubled by the findings within her body after supporting a “very dear friend” who recently had a double mastectomy.

The wife of the Howard Stern, a popular Sirius XM radio host, explained in her post that her growth was called a fibroadenoma, which is a noncancerous breast tumor. Beth then encouraged all women, particularly her followers, to continue to get yearly mammograms stating that she felt all women were worthy of self-care.

Beth Stern revealed her diagnosis two years after her husband Howard Stern also faced a cancer scare. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in an interview with Howard his admission that he learned he had a growth on his kidney in 2017. The radio personality underwent surgery to treat the growth, which had a 90 percent chance of being cancerous. Thankfully it was not.

“And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,'” Howard said in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter and then added, “and I’m scared s**tless.”

Howard recalled he met his beloved wife Beth at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in 2000 in his book Howard Stern Comes Again. He said that even though Beth was on a blind date with another man, they got to talking and found they had a lot in common. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2008.

Howard and Beth work together in their quest to help abandoned animals and have fostered more than 900 cats over the years, reported Money Magazine. The twosome began fostering after their dog Bianca passed away. Shortly after their loss, Beth had stopped by her local high-kill shelter and made it her goal to find forever homes for the many cats she saw waiting to be adopted.

Beth Stern works with The North Shore Animal League in Long Island, New York, a rescue organization whom she has collaborated with for over 10 years. Her husband Howard Stern hosts a daily radio show on Sirius XM.