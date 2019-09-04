Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Could Implicate Hundreds More, Says His Alleged ‘Madame’s’ Attorney

'Literally hundreds of pages of investigative reports ... mention hundreds of people,' Jeffrey Pagliuca said.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail weeks ago, but the civil case against his estate, and the criminal case against his alleged “madame,” Ghislaine Maxwell, continue, and indeed, court documents could potentially implicate hundreds of other people.

As CNBC reports, Maxwell’s attorney, Jeffrey Pagliuca, and the attorney representing the victims, showed up in court on Wednesday to hash out some details of the case, and the top priority of the day was the unsealing of tens of thousands of pages of documentation related to the case.

In fact, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska chided the two attorneys for not having come into court with a plan in place for unsealing the documents.

“Did you people not talk about this?” she asked.

Preska gave the two sides a timetable for releasing the documents over the next few weeks: first, they have to come up with a plan of action that categorizes the thousands of pages of documents. Then, they’ll have to release the first batch of documents within a few weeks, followed by another batch of documents a few weeks later, and so on.

Attorneys believe that there could be as many as ten categories of documents revealed in the coming weeks.

Once the documents start getting released, people not named Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell may find their names attached to this criminal case, Maxwell’s attorney warns.

“[There are] literally hundreds of pages of investigative reports that mention hundreds of people. There are hundreds of other people who could be implicated,” he said.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, who those people could be or how they could be implicated in connection with this case.

Maxwell, described in various media reports as a “British socialite,” has been accused by at least one alleged victim of Epstein as having acted as his “madame” or “procurer,” allegedly arranging for underage girls to be victimized by Epstein. As of this writing, Maxwell has not been criminally charged in this case.

Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein himself was officially dismissed, a procedural move that is almost always done after a criminal defendant dies before trial in the United States.

However, that dismissal does not mean the end of the case. The civil case against his estate will continue, and indeed, anyone connected to the case who may have been implicated in criminal wrongdoing may yet find themselves facing criminal charges.