Gizele Oliveira Sets Instagram Ablaze In Floral Print Lingerie

Gizele Oliveira is setting Instagram ablaze yet again with a stunning new photo that is certainly not one to miss.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Brazilian beauty took to her account on the social media platform to share the new snap, and her 1.2 million followers seem beyond thankful that she did so. Despite the early morning hours of the post, the 26-year-old still looked as angelic as ever as she captured the selfie. A large window that was apparently next to her and out of frame let in the perfect amount of sunlight to the seemingly empty room, spilling over the babe’s incredible figure and bronzed skin that was left very much in eyesight in her barely-there ensemble that was sure to get pulses racing.

The model’s undeniable beauty was well on display in a set of black-and-white lingerie from Victoria’s Secret that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The sexy two-piece consisted of a strappy long-line bralette that featured a delicate floral pattern to grab even more attention from her audience, though there’s no denying that Gizele’s jaw-dropping display had already done the job for many. Cleavage nearly spilled out of the bra top that featured a thick, black hemline to define Gizele’s voluptuous assets, while a sheer bit of fabric clung tight to her torso, accentuating her slender figure. From the bottom of the frame, fans could get a hint of the matching panties of the set and, more importantly, a glimpse at the model’s curvaceous backside that was hardly covered in the itty-bitty garment. It featured a similar strappy design as the matching bra top to define the stunner’s trim waist and highlight her sculpted abs.

A delicate, gold pendant necklace fell down Gizele’s exposed decolletage, drawing even more eyes to the exposed area, though that appeared to be the only accessory to the beauty’s lingerie look. Her brunette tresses were worn down in a loose, messy style, which was gathered behind her back with a few tresses falling over her shoulder. She finished off the look with a minimal amount of makeup, including a light red lipstick and mascara to make her striking features pop.

Fans went absolutely insane for the Victoria’s Secret model’s sultry new upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 18,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her dazzling display.

“The best model, so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “drop-dead gorgeous.”

“The most beautiful lady in the world,” commented a third.

Loading...

Gizele often shows off her impressive figure on Instagram, much to the delight of her large following on the social media platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty dazzled her fans over the weekend with another steamy shot of her in the pool rocking a skimpy leopard-print bikini that brought some serious heat to her page.