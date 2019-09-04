Katie Holmes Drives Fans Wild With Shirtless Cashmere Bra Photos

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City and decided to leave her shirt at home. The Daily Mail reports that actress went topless wearing nothing but a cashmere bra with a cardigan sweater over top, and fans went wild.

The former Dawson’s Creek star was photographed by the paparazzi as she wore a tan cashmere bra and showed off some serious skin by leaving her matching sweater mostly open over top. Katie had one button clasp on the sweater, which showed off her cleavage in the trendy bra, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Katie added a pair of tight jeans to complete her look. She accessorized the racy ensemble with a pair of dark sunglasses, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a gold chain and round pendant around her neck. She also added some tiny earrings and a black leather purse slung over her shoulder.

Katie had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy ponytail. She also wore a minimal makeup look by sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, and nude lips.

The actress’ look was so chic and coveted that after the photos of Katie’s expensive $520 cashmere bra were released fans flocked to the label, Khaite NY, and the piece of lingerie sold out in just one hour.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie has been stepping out in some sexy looks over the past month, and it could be due to her recent split with her longtime love, Jamie Foxx.

Radar Online recently reported that Katie and Jamie split recently and Jamie was almost immediately seen out with 21-year-old aspiring singer Sela Vave as they left Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood together, and sources claim that Holmes was furious about Jamie’s date night with the singer.

Loading...

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid. They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again,” a source said of Katie’s feeling toward Jamie’s alleged new romance.

The insider went on to reveal that Sela is now basically living at Jamie’s home, where they’ve been spending time hanging out with friends and jamming in his music studio.

Meanwhile, fans can continue to keep up with Katie Holmes’ style and life post-Jamie Foxx split by following the actress on social media.