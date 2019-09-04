Kary Brittingham Joins ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Cast For Season 4, See Her Bikini Body Photos On Instagram

See Kary Brittingham's stunning bikini body ahead of tonight's premiere.

Kary Brittingham is joining the Real Housewives of Dallas cast in a full-time role following the news of longtime star Cary Deuber’s demotion.

According to a September 4 report from Two Paragraphs, Brittingham, who is described as a “new feisty wife,” has been sharing plenty of bikini photos with her fans and followers on Instagram in the months leading up to her debut episode of the Bravo TV reality series.

While fans won’t meet Brittingham until Wednesday night, it is known that the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and is currently married to her second husband, Eduardo Brittingham, the CEO of Tu Familia. Brittingham is also mom to four children, including her daughter Isabella, who she shares with Eduardo, and three others she shares with her first husband.

In her Bravo TV bio, it is noted that the “fun and fabulous” Brittingham isn’t afraid to “speak her truth” and in her official Season 4 tagline, that is quite evident.

“I’m bilingual but I don’t speak BS,” she says.

Brittingham was introduced to the other ladies of the show by longtime star D’Andra Simmons, who lives just a few doors down from Brittingham and her family. So, it isn’t surprising to hear that Brittingham doesn’t exactly hit it off with LeeAnne Locken, who has been at odds with Simmons for the past couple of years.

As for Brittingham’s marriage, her Bravo bio said that she and Eduardo are facing some minor hardships as they approach their 10-year anniversary due to her desire to get more financial independence.

During an interview with People magazine on September 3, Kameron Westcott spoke of the show’s newest addition, revealing that it was actually Brittingham who surprised her most during Season 4 due to the way in which she easily became a part of the Real Housewives of Dallas cast.

In July, Brittingham took to her Instagram page and shared an official statement with her fans and followers in regard to her new role on the series.

“I was very conflicted at first if I wanted to do this but anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest! I love an adventure and this has been definitely that! I have met amazing new people and I’m making life long friends along the way. I’m learning everyday and growing as a person. This will be the biggest roller coaster ride, so excited to share this with all of you,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres tonight, Wednesday, September 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.