Scott Disick’s New Photo With His Pet Dog Has Fans In Stitches

Scott Disick posted a new photo to his Instagram page, and fans are loving it — not just because of the picture itself, but because of the funny caption.

The new snap, shared on Wednesday, shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on set doing interviews, but he is not alone. Chilling on a fluffy pillow next to him is his pet pooch, a wiener dog named Hershela (also known on social media as Hersh). According to People magazine, the cute little furry pet, which belongs to him and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, was named by Scott after he gifted her to Sofia last year.

In the new photo, the 35-year-old is seen staring at Hersh while rocking a gray t-shirt, with his hair combed to perfection as per usual. The caption was a playful take on the term doggy style, which left his fans in stitches.

“YOUR CAPTIONS ARE THE BEST LMFAOOO,” one online user wrote, while someone else chimed in, “The Lord’s celebrity weenie.” “i’m living for this omg,” another person commented, and Scott’s 21-year-old girlfriend also couldn’t help but say, “Can’t handle,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In fact, the photo was so popular among his whopping 22.6 million Instagram followers that it racked up almost 200,000 likes and over 600 comments in just a few hours. Scott had also posted a picture of the adorable pooch earlier in the day, which should Hersh sitting in the back of the car on what looks like a very comfortable brown blanket.

According to the caption, the tiny dog was heading to work with her owner, to either shoot for KUWTK or for his new reality TV show, Flip It Like Disick. One fan even jokingly wrote, “That dog has a more pimped life than mine. #thelordsdog.”

When the couple first got her as a puppy, People reported that Sofia was beyond excited to have a new furry friend in the house.

“I am obsessed with wiener dogs, so I’ve just been sitting at home staring at her all day like a psychopath. I think this is like my first proper outing since I got her,” she revealed.

Sofia and Scott have been together since 2017, and their relationship seems to only be growing stronger. He was previously dating Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Fans of the family will know that Scott used to be a major party lover back when he was dating Kourt, but since getting together with Sofia, he has lead a much more responsible and relaxed lifestyle.