Lizzo’s 2-Year-Old Song Reaches No. 1 On The U.S. Billboard Hot 100

Lizzo’s single, “Truth Hurts,” may have been released two years ago, but that hasn’t stopped it from skyrocketing to the top spot in the U.S.

The “Juice” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce that the song had reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

“WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE,” she captioned her photo, attaching a picture of a tweet she made in 2017 saying she would promote the song forever.

“Truth Hurts” is Lizzo’s first U.S. No. 1 single. In another Instagram post, she revealed that she is one of few black female artists to have a No. 1 single on the Hot 100. Other black females who have achieved chart-toppers since 2010 are Rihanna, Janelle Monae, Beyonce, and Cardi B.

“I Like It” rapper Cardi B celebrated with Lizzo via Twitter to express how happy she was to hear Lizzo earned her first No. 1.

“The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!! B*TCH! take that! take that! Makes me emotional. It’s the best feeling in the world,” she wrote.

Cardi’s tweet was quickly retweeted by Lizzo and has racked up over 246,000 likes.

Last month, she turned up to the MTV Video Music Awards in style. The “Boys” songstress changed her outfit numerous times and wore a Jessica Rabbit style dress on the red carpet. That night, she sang “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” and shut it down with an energetic performance. MTV has shared it to their official YouTube channel, which has been watched over 4.8 million times.

At the ceremony, she was nominated for four awards — Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott and Song of the Summer for “Truth Hurts,” per MTV.

To date, Lizzo has released three studio albums — Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You.

Her latest album released in April, Cuz I Love You, helped her become one of the biggest names this year. So far, the record has peaked at No. 5 in the U.S., No. 7 in Canada, and No. 38 in Australia. The deluxe edition consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane.

Earlier this year, she played the voice role of Lydia in UglyDolls and is set to star in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Keke Palmer.

