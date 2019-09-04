Bikini Model Tiffany Keller Goes Shirtless & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Tiffany Keller has been enjoying the summer months, and on Friday she shared a photo that showed her soaking up the sunny weather.

In the double post, Keller stood outside. She went shirtless under an unbuttoned white jacket that was opened several inches, revealing her chest and her voluptuous cleavage. She paired the look with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts which featured a red-and-white striped patch on one side. The waistline of the shorts fell below the beauty’s waistline, showing off her slender abs and hourglass figure. Her face was fully made up with dark brows, contoured cheeks and a natural shade on her lips. Her long hair fell over her shoulders in loose waves. She looked chic and casual in the outfit.

In the first snap, Keller stood beside a road holding one side of the jacket with her hand to keep it from exposing too much of her chest. She struck a sexy pose as she gave the camera a serious look. In the second photo, the model stood beside a fence and pouted for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Keller told her fans that the first photo was taken with a digital camera while the second was taken with camera that used film.

Fans loved Keller’s sexy patriotic vibe, and the most common words found in the comment section were gorgeous and beautiful.

“American beauty,” one fan wrote.

Looking beautiful and hot,” said one one follower, along with a row of smiley emoji with heart-sharped eyes.

“HEAVEN,” one admirer wrote.

“You are wow wow wow,” said another fan.

It’s not uncommon for Keller to wow her fans. The bikini model has shared some stunning photos in which she shows off her incredible figure.

Earlier in the summer, Keller participated in Miami Swim Week. She shared some photos from the event and in one post, she wore a cheetah-print string bikini. The skimpy number showed off her flawless figure, taut abs and toned legs. The post was a clear example of why Keller gets to attend the event, and it got a lot of love from the model’s followers.

Keller also models clothing from other popular brands including Fashion Nova and Eveleigh. It seems no matter what she wears, she manages to look sensational. However, she has admitted that her favorite thing to wear is a bikini.

Fans wanting to keep up with Keller can follow her Instagram account.