Khloe Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson To Date Night After He Reportedly Gifts Her $400K Car

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could be on the fast track to getting back together if the latest set of rumors are true. The Sun reports that the NBA star recently gifted his baby mama a lavish Porsche in hopes of winning her back, and that the present earned him an invite for a dinner date at the reality star’s home.

As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was busted cheating on his girlfriend for the second time in the span of a year. The first time he was caught cheating when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

The second time was less than a year later when Thompson allegedly hooked up Jordyn Woods, a close friend of the family and Kylie Jenner’s bestie. Khloe then called it quits on the relationship and gave Tristan the boot. They haven’t been seen together since other than at their daughter’s first birthday party.

However, sources are now revealing that Thompson is desperate to win Kardashian back, and that he turned to his friend, rapper Drake, for some advice on how to go about making amends with the mother of his child.

“Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back,” the source stated, adding that Thompson did just that by purchasing a $400,000 Porshe for Kardashian.

Following the gesture, Khloe allegedly invited Tristan to have her weekly “taco Tuesday” dinner at her home in Calabasas.

“An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek super-car, but after what Tristan did, he can’t expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him.”

The report goes on to reveal that Tristan previously vowed to win Khloe back by asking her on a family vacation to Greece. However, he knew it wouldn’t be easy. In June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly spent over $200,000 to revamp her Los Angeles home in order to remove all traces of Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly moved out of the house and let the professionals go to work to remove any and everything that belonged to Tristan Thompson, or reminded her of him in any way. Now, it seems that only time will tell if the couple will give their relationship yet another shot.