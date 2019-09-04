Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus Was Going On During ‘The Hills’ Filming, Claims Spencer Pratt

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star alleges that Brody Jenner's ex was emotionally involved with the superstar singer last fall.

Spencer Pratt is speaking out about Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s breakup drama and Carter’s new relationship with Miley Cyrus. As the new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings addressed Brody and Kaitlynn’s alleged “open” relationship months before their split was publicly announced, Pratt admitted it was hard for him to watch.

On this week’s episode of The Hills spinoff, Kaitlynn, 30, responded to rumors about her and Brody’s private life after a friend told her that Stephanie Pratt and others had been gossiping about a third party being “involved” in the duo’s relationship. In a confessional, Kaitlynn admitted that during the early days of her relationship with Brody, the two experimented in the bedroom. But she expressed anger over the group’s gossip about her relationship and said it’s just common decency that friends shouldn’t be talking about each other’s private business behind one another’s backs.

In a Hills recap for Cosmopolitan, Pratt said listening to Carter’s complaints about how the “group” was discussing her marriage was “tough” because he knows what was really going on at the time. Pratt alleged that Kaitlynn was already involved with Cyrus when The Hills: New Beginnings was filming last fall.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally.”

Pratt explained that while no one is judging Kaitlynn’s unconventional relationship with Brody, he added, “We just don’t want people to lie about their lives.”

Pratt also pointed out that Brody had been talking about the couple’s unconventional private life for years. He also called out Kaitlynn for acting like her wild early years with Brody were that long ago, and he reminded her that she’s on a reality TV show where all of her actions are fair game.

“My favorite is when she’s like, ‘Brody and I were wild, young, crazy kids.’ Was that last week? Because you and Brody have only been together a minute. Are you older and more mature now that you’re chilling on Miley’s yacht?”

Pratt’s most damning comments came in reference to recent paparazzi photos that showed Kaitlynn hooking up with Miley Cyrus in Italy. The photos of the two women making out in public hit the internet just days after Kaitlynn’s breakup with Brody was announced last month, and just as Miley announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she married last December.

“I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of ‘common decency.’ You know what I call ‘common decency?’ Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi.”

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner have not responded to Spencer Pratt’s comments about the timing of her romance with Cyrus, but the relationship seems to be moving fast. The Hills star and the “Wrecking Ball” singer have reportedly already moved in together, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Meanwhile, Brody has moved on to a new relationship with model Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.