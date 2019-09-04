Ted Cruz Agrees To Debate Alyssa Milano On Gun Control

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ted Cruz recently dropped a biblical tweetstorm on Alyssa Milano after she asked where the Bible says owning a gun is a God-given right in her response to Rep. Matt Shaefer’s tweet. Per Fox News, Cruz cited the Bible to argue the right to self-defense and highlight the”unalienable rights” of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence.

In response, Milano challenged Cruz to a debate.

“I’d love to come in and meet with you on the gun issue and many other issues that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, @tedcruz and also, 1 Peter 4:8,” she tweeted. “I’ll be in DC next week. We can live-stream the meeting so the American people can hear your bulls*** 1st hand.”

Cruz accepted the offer, saying he would be “happy” to discuss approaches to stop gun violence and the Constitution.

“If we can have a civil & positive conversation — in the spirit of 1 Peter 4:8 as you suggest — despite our political differences, that might help resolve the discord in our Nation.”

Following the West Texas shooting, which comes in the wake of the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio shootings, many Americans are calling for tightened gun control laws and background checks. Per The Inquisitr, it was recently revealed that Seth Ator, the West Texas gunman that allegedly killed seven people, failed a background check when he attempted to purchase his rifle. Despite this setback, he was able to buy one anyway via a loophole in gun regulation.

Ted Cruz and Alyssa Milano plan in-person meeting to discuss guns in wake of mass shootings https://t.co/BCS2lYD2st pic.twitter.com/E1syYvwkTA — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2019

Loading...

According to the Associated Press, the loophole allowed for the “private sales” of firearms without a background check. Although Ator was initially denied due to the background check revealing “mental health issues,” the loophole allowed him to obtain the weapon anyways. Even more concerning is that after Ator was reported to police last month for threatening his neighbor with a rifle, nothing was done to remove the rifle from his possession because he lacked a listed address, which caused police to give up on locating him.

In response to the recent spate of mass shootings, The Inquisitr reported that Walmart would no longer sell certain kinds of guns and ammunition. According to CEO Doug McMillon, the move will likely be an inconvenience to some customers, and the company’s market share for gun and ammunition sales will take a hit. Regardless, he believes it’s the best move amidst calls for tighter gun control.